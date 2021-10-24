Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $133,000 Position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.62.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

