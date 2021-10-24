Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

