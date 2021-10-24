Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €162.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is €121.53 and its 200-day moving average is €118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

