Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €162.00 Price Target

Oct 24th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is €121.53 and its 200-day moving average is €118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

