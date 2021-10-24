Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $449.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

