Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.