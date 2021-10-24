Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $435.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.