Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $469,000 in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

