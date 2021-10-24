Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

