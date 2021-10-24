Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $114.32.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

