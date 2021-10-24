Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

NYSE WBS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

