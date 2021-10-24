Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

CMA opened at $88.39 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

