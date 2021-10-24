Wedbush Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $29.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

NYSE KEY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

