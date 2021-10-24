Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Weibo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weibo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

