Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $175.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.91.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.76 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

