Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $860.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.