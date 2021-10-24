West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $421.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,037. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.19.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

