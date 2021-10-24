Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $99.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.