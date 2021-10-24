Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $51,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

