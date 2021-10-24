Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +13% yr/yr to $21.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.250-$26.250 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

