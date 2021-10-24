Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.12

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.12 ($5.38) and traded as low as GBX 369.98 ($4.83). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 118,928 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.29. The company has a market capitalization of £466.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

