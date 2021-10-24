Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce sales of $314.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.47 million and the lowest is $312.50 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.17. 298,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.94. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

