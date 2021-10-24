World Token Price Hits $0.0259 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $50,342.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.54 or 0.99815160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.57 or 0.06648621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021829 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

