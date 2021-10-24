Wownero Trading Down 29.3% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $110,208.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

