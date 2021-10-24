Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,980. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

