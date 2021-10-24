Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.