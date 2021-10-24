Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.49

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.30 million and $86,041.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

