YFValue Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

