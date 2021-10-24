Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. 236,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,631. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.