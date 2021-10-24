Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.77 Million

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report $151.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.80 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $570.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

