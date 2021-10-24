Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

