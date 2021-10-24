Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.33. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 177.52 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

