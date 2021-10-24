Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.15). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

IMAX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,978. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IMAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

