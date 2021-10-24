Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.17. 213,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

