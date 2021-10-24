Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 1,216,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

