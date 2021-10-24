Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,342,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

