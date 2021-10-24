Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.25. 325,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

