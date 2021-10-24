Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $132.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PLYM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.