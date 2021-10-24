Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $132.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PLYM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.