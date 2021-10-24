Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

