Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 850,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

