Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Calix reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. Calix has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

