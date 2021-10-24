Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to report sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $151.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $770.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.