Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,699,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

