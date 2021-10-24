Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.43 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $248.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.30 million and the lowest is $241.45 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.18. 113,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.