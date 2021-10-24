Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce sales of $427.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Shares of CRS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 166,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

