Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.30.

CMC Materials stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $20,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

