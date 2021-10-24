Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.01. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

GIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

