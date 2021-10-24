Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 11,745,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049,745. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

