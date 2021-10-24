Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

