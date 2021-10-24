Zacks: Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 754,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,485. NewAge has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 191.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 158,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 94.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 13.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

