Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $47.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $47.40 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $239.70 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $245.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 35.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $122.29. 311,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,198. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

